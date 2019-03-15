San Luis Obispo County Housing 3.15.2019

San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote unanimously this week to amend the housing ordinance and affordable housing fund with a three-year sunset on inclusionary housing if other sources are developed to provide funding for low-cost housing.

Under the new rules, any home under 2200 square feet is exempt from in-lieu feels, paid by developers that are then dedicated to low-cost housing.

For years, supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton have supported a program that provided more workforce housing by reducing fees and relaxing requirements.