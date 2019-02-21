San Luis Obispo Home Catches Fire Overnight 2.21.2019

A structure fire early this morning in San Luis Obispo. Fire officials say the fire started at around 2:45 this morning on the 300 block of Corrida drive in San Luis. When the fire department arrived, they saw large flames and smoke, mostly outside the home. Two people escaped when they were awakened by their smoke alarms. They were able to make it out safely.

Fire officials say the fire started by ashes from a fireplace which were dumped outside of the residence. The fire caused some damage both to the outside of the home and also spread to the attic. Fire officials say the incident is a good reminder to check your smoke alarm batteries because in this instance it saved two lives and the majority of the property.