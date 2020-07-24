San Luis Obispo Police & Protests 7.24.2020

San Luis Obispo police say that the driver who navigated his car through a small crowd of protesters during Tuesday’s black lives matters protest march was fearful of their “mob mentality.” Police say the driver was justified in moving through the crowd. A news release from police describes him as a “vandalism victim.” Protesters struck his car several times, and cursed at the driver. Police captain Jeff Smith says the driver appears fearful of a group that rushed to block cars from passing through. The department is trying to identify the driver. That’s when protest organizer Tianna Arata can be seen on video swinging a flagpole and striking the car with it.

Video on social media clearly shows the crowd stomping and spitting on the American flag. They are also seen screaming obscenities at police. One video shows a man kicking an officer. Protesters walked out on to the 101 freeway and blocked traffic. One protester got on top of one car and kicked in the windshield.

Tianna Arata, the organizer of Tuesday’s black lives matter protest was arrested on variety of charges including participating in a riot and resisting arrest.

Wednesday, demonstrators held a silent walk from the San Luis county superior courthouse to the police station. They held another peaceful protest yesterday.