San Luis Versus Portland 8.31.2020

Late last week, San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell resigned. She’s accepting a job in Fairfield, where she expects the city council and administration to be more receptive to law enforcement.

The question manifests, is San Luis Obispo going to become a city plagued with riots like Kenosha or Portland? Over the weekend, more rioting in Portland left one Trump supporter dead, shot and killed by a black lives matter protester.

Last week’s demonstration in San Luis Obispo included dozens of professional produced four color placards, an expensive sound system. The placards read, “drop the charges” and “free Tianna”. Protesters were bused in from LA. The demonstration well-funded by black lives matter.

If BLM ramps up the protests, can the San Luis Obispo police force contend with growing numbers of protesters? What happens if black lives matters decides to turn San Luis into another Portland? Police chief Deanna Cantrell will do her best to enforce the law, but she’s leaving the end of September.

Meanwhile, the son of San Luis mayor Heidi Harmon is making trips to Portland to riot.