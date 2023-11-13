San Miguel CSD Continues Water Rate Discussion 11.13.2023

The San Miguel Community Services District’s next regular meeting is this Thursday, November 16th.

On the board’s agenda is the continuation of its discussion for the adoption of potential water rates increase. During the September 28th board meeting, the San Miguel CSD received protest ballots from members of the public. If 453 protest ballots were verified, then the San Miguel CSD would be unable to impose the fee increase. Following the board meeting, staff were instructed to handle protest verification, and logged into five different categories: accepted, unable to verify, incomplete, duplicate, or out of district. Following the categorization, only 334 of the 538 submitted protests were ‘accepted.’

As a result, the board of directors may now move forward with discussion and or approval of the structure rate increase.

The meeting will be this Thursday at 6 pm, 601 – 12th street in San Miguel.