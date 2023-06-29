San Miguel CSD Debating Board Vacancy 06.29.2023

The San Miguel Community Services District will be discussing who will fill the vacancy on their board of directors today.

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Ward Roney back in May.

The two candidates are Ashley Sangster, who previously served on the board until resigning in October, 2021, and Berkeley Baker, a former Paso Robles high school board member.

The board deadlocked 2 for 2 on who to fill the vacancy spot.

The board will meet today for a special meeting at 6 to discuss possible action to fill the current board vacancy.