San MIguel CSD Discussing Water Rate Adjustments 12.11.2023

On December 14th at 6 pm, the San Miguel Community Services District will once again continue its discussion for potential action regarding water rate revisions.

The board first held its public hearing for the item on September 28th, and received protest ballots against the adoption of the water rate revisions. Staff reviewed the protest ballots, and determined the submitted ballots did not meet the required threshold of 453 accepted protests.

The board continued the item in November, but chose to table the item for a future meeting once more to request further information from staff and because one of its members was absent.

Once again, the board will consider whether to adopt the proposed rates. The meeting begins at 6 pm, 601 – 12th street, San Miguel.