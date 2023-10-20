San Miguel CSD Water Rate Increase Discussion 10.20.2023

The San Miguel Community Services District announced that the public hearing for its proposed water rate increase closed after the September 28th session.

The CSD board of directors will continue discussing the item during its regular meeting next week on October 26th. The meeting will discuss the protest ballots that were submitted, and will consider taking action to update the rate structure.

The CSD has posted a document to its website online to provide a guide for understanding the proposed water rate increase.

Anyone with questions can call the San Miguel CSD office at (805) 467 – 3388.