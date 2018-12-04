San Miguel Man Arrested 12.04.2018

A San Miguel man arrested in Arroyo Grande Sunday, after allegedly threatening to kill a man there.

Arroyo Grande police say they arrested a man trying to drive away from the scene on a motorcycle, but he was arrested. They say Todd Perkins of San Miguel pulled a 9 mm handgun on the man and threatened to kill him. Police recovered the handgun from the bushes where he was contacted.

Perkins was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was booked into the county jail Sunday.