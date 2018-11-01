San Miguel Murder Trial 11.01.2018

An attempted murder trial involving a San Miguel suspect takes a strange twist.

Jim Pinedo is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the neck. The victim refuses to testify against him. The DA’s office says Pinedo was already facing charges for physically abusing his girlfriend when he became enraged that she didn’t do enough to persuade authorities to drop the charges. He allegedly picked up a rifle that he was not allowed to own and shot her in the neck in an attempt to kill her.

Although she was subpoenaed to testify against her boyfriend, Dancene Cordova will not cooperate in any way with the DA’s office. Yesterday, she was held in contempt of court shortly before the trial was schedule to begin. Her story is different from the DA’s. She says that the rifle went off during a struggle when she threatened to shoot herself while she was high on methamphetamine.

Pinedo faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted of all the charges against him. He pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted murder and various other charges.