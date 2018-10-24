San Miguel Road Work 10.24.2018

A project to improve six miles of highway 101 at north end of the county continues with new ramp closures and detours.

Highway 101 from San Miguel to Camp Roberts is under construction to prevent further deterioration of the pavement and reduce the cost of future maintenance while upgrading the facility to current Caltrans standards.

Southbound US highway 101 realignment near the 10th street under-crossing.

Closure of southbound on-ramp at South Mission street will begin today. Caltrans says the closure is expected to last for six weeks. Drivers will be able to detour to the southbound highway 101 on-ramp at the south Camp Roberts under-crossing.

In addition, the southbound highway 101 on-ramp at Cemetery road will re-open today. Drivers can detour via 10th street to reach this on-ramp.

The San Miguel project is scheduled to be completed in early 2020.