San Rafael 2.14.2019

People in San Rafael reject an effort by some to change the name of the Dixie school district. The school district in 150-year-old northern California community is named after a Native American, Mary Dixie. Some are demanding the community change the name of the school district, saying it came from confederate sympathizers. Not so, according to the school district officials.

One alumnus of the district says he did not subscribe to the idea that everyone who wants to keep the name is racist, as progressives are alleging. He says a name change is not an indictment of the district. He calls it a lesson of empathy.

Marge Grow Eppard is a member of the Miwok tribe. She says her family name is Dixie. She says “I did not realize my family’s name so was offensive. She says, “I don’t see any confederate flags here. You change Mary Dixie’s name, you dishonor all of us.”

Those who want the name change say the man who donated land for the first school house named it Dixie on a dare by confederate sympathizers. Those who oppose the change say the district was named for the Miwok Indian woman whom James Miller knew back in the 1840’s.