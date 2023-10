A recent inspection of the San Simeon pier revealed that two of its three long support pylons were missing.

The pier was closed shortly after this due to the safety issue the missing pylons cause. Currently the boat launch ramp is also closed due to storm damage.

State parks will add 50 pilings on the pier, fix the entire curb railing, decking, and add a water line and hydrant.

There is currently no estimated reopening date for the pier, or how much repairs will cost.