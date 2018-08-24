Sandlot 8.24.2018

Do you remember the movie, the Sandlot?

It was released 25 years ago, but this weekend several events will celebrate the classic movie. Some of the actors will be available at Sherwood park in Paso Robles tomorrow from noon until 2. That’s a fundraiser for Paso Robles youth baseball. There will be a taco bar with food and beverage available for purchase. Families can also save $50 on registration for the 2019 season.

All proceeds will go to Paso Robles youth baseball. Then, Sunday, Galaxy Colony Square theaters in Atascadero will show the movie, “The Sandlot” at two and seven. It will be shown again Wednesday, August 29th, also at two and seven.

For more information, email pasoroblesyouthbaseball@yahoo.com.