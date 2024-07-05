Santa Barbara County Convicts 2 Men For Murder of Shandon Teen 7.05.2024

Earlier this week, Santa Barbara county prosecutors charged two men for the murder of a 17-year-old from Shandon.

The murder reportedly took place in 2021 in Los Olivos, where a 911 caller reported a single vehicle accident on the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon road.

Officers found a deceased solo occupant in the vehicle, but determined that it was not involved in a traffic collision. The victim was identified as Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon, and investigators said she was murdered.

Charges were filed on Monday against 35-year-old Fabian Apolinar-Solano, and 29-year-old Hilario Moreno Solano for murdering Martinez with a firearm.

Apolinar-Solano is currently in custody with a bail set to $4 million after being arraigned by a Santa Maria superior court.

Moreno Solano currently remains at large with an outstanding murder arrest warrant.