Santa Barbara Shootout 5.09.2019

Santa Barbara police tried to serve a warrant to a high risk suspect in Goleta Tuesday. A gun fight ensued. After an hour long standoff ended, the suspect was found dead. He’s identified as 32-year-old Anthony Alcaraz Jr.

Alcaraz began firing at Santa Barbara police and their Bearcat armored car. Police returned fire. A robot was sent into the apartment at Turnpike road and Camino de Vida. It found the downstairs empty. The robot maneuvered up the stairs and found Alcaraz lying on the floor in the bedroom. The robot grabbed Alcaraz, but he did not respond.

Around 3:40, police confirmed that the suspect was found dead in the residence. It’s not known if the suspect’s fatal gunshot wounds were self-inflicted. No officers or others were injured in the shootout.