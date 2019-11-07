Santa Margarita Chase 11.07.2019

Two men arrested in Santa Margarita yesterday, after a chase through town.

The sheriff’s special enforcement detail served a high risk search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Stagecoach Canyon road around 6:00 yesterday morning. They were trying to locate 28-year-old Max Aaron Gerarden, who is wanted on a variety of charges, including battery with serious bodily injury.

When the SED team tried to serve the search warrant, Gerarden fled the location in a vehicle. Deputies gave pursuit. They were aided by a CHP airplane. The pursuit ended about five minutes later on Goldie Lane in Santa Margarita, where Gerarden ran from the vehicle. A search located the suspect and took him into custody.

At the same location, another wanted suspect was taken into custody for violating his post release supervision. He’s identified as 26-year-old Daniel Jay Romo, also of Santa Margarita.