Santa Margarita Lake Controlled Burn 10.31.2018

Today, Cal Fire is going to conduct a 138-acre controlled burn near Santa Margarita lake, along west Pozo road.

The burn is intended to reduce the highly flammable vegetation. The burn is being conducted in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo county range improvement association. It will improve forage conditions for livestock and wildlife. You may see smoke around Santa Margarita lake between 8 this morning and four this afternoon.

That depends, however on weather conditions. If it’s too windy, they’ll reschedule it.