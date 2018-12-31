Santa Maria Brewing Company 12.31.2018

A tragic death in Paso Robles outside Santa Maria Brewing Company.

Around 10:40 Friday evening, a man trying to stop his friend from driving home drunk jumped on the hood of her car. When 21-year-old Susan Hale drove off, her friend was thrown from the car and struck the pavement. The victim was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical center where he died from his injuries. Susan Hale was arrested a short time later at her residence for suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run.

Pao Robles police are investigating the incident. The identity of the young man who died has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.