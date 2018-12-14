Santa Maria Farm 12.14.2018

A farm in Santa Maria is identified as the source of the romaine lettuce E Coli outbreak that made 59 people sick.

The Adams Brothers Family Farms is one of eight on the central coast which the centers for disease control is investigating. The CDC says it’s found the outbreak strain of E Coli in an agricultural water reservoir. The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating how the E Coli bacteria got into the reservoir and contaminated the farm’s lettuce.

The investigation into that E Coli outbreak continues. Millions of dollars of romaine lettuce were destroyed because of it.