Santa’s Sleigh Coming to Paso Robles in Early December 11.21.2024

Santa’s Sleigh Press Release

The Paso Robles police department announced Santa Claus will be coming to Paso Robles.

Santa, with his merry band of police officers and firefighters, will be visiting on December 3rd and 4th. He will be at Oak Park on 30th street near the railroad tracks Tuesday, December 3rd from 6 to 7:30 pm. Then he will be at Centennial park on Wednesday, December 4th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The community is encouraged to bring their families to meet Santa for this special night; this free event will feature hot chocolate, candy canes and photo opportunities.