Sarah Hale 2.19.2019

Sarah Hale returns to court Thursday for her arraignment. The 21-year-old Paso Robles woman is accused of killing a man who tried to stop her from driving home drunk from a brewery in downtown Paso Robles. Jose Montes Guillen jumped on Hale’s car as she was driving away from Santa Maria Brewing company. She sped off, which threw Guillen from the car. He landed on the pavement and was seriously injured. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis where he died from his injuries.

Hale was booked into the county jail, but has remained free since her arrest. She’s charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of an accident. She could get ten years in prison.