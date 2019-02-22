Sarah Hale 2.22.2019

21-year-old Sarah Hale pleads not guilty yesterday to charges related to the death of a Paso Robles man. Hale entered the plea at her arraignment yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court. She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Jose Montes Guillen of Paso Robles. Guillen jumped on Sarah Hale’s car to prevent her from driving away from Santa Maria Brewing Company. He and several other people were trying to stop Hale from driving under the influence of alcohol.

As she sped off, Guillen was thrown from the vehicle. He died from injuries he sustained when he hit the pavement.

Hale faces felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury or death and leaving the scene of an accident. She could get 10 years in prison.

At yesterday’s arraignment, judge Dodie Harmon denied an oral motion by deputy district attorney Danielle Wheeler to increase Hale’s bail to $200,000. Hale is due back in court March 27th.