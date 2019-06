Saturday in the park returns to Atascadero lake park tomorrow night.

Terrie Banish tells KPRL who’s playing tomorrow night at 6:30 at the bandstand by the lake.

Crisptones will play classic rock beginning at six-thirty tomorrow evening at Atascadero lake park.

The summer concert series is presented by Daylight Home, Lighting and Patio with stores in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. The concert is free.