Save Templeton Fire 7.30.2019

A meeting last night at Twin Cities hospital related to measure A, the effort raises money for the Templeton fire department through a new parcel tax.

Templeton fire chief Bill White explained mutual aid in the north county, and how that may change from the way Templeton fire department operates today.

Chief White answered questions at a meeting last night for save Templeton Fire. Jeff Briltz is general manager of the Templeton Community Services District. He talked about the budgetary issues related to fire protection and funding from the county.

Those supporting measure A are walking precincts Tuesday evening, and again on Saturday. If you’d like to walk with them in support of Templeton Fire, you’re encouraged to meet at Templeton Fire at six this evening.

The ballots went in the mail July 27th. Votes in the Templeton Community Services District have until August 27th to mail those in to the county clerk recorder. You can register to vote until August 13th.

Measure A would impose a $180 parcel tax in Templeton which would raise about $450 thousand dollars to fund the Templeton Fire department.