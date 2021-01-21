Save The Whales 1.21.2021

‘Save the whales’….The slogan back in the news.

That’s after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports 24% of the west coast’s gray whales have died since 2016.

The depopulation dropping by more than 6,000 in five years according to the NOAA.

In the past two years, about 400 gray whales have been found stranded along the coasts of North America.

The scientists say this happened between 1999 and 2000. They say the change indicates that large-scale fluctuations of this nature are not rare.