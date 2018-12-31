SB 54 – 12.31.2018

So, what is senate bill 54?

SB 54 is known as the California Values Act or by its moniker as the sanctuary state bill. This is the bill that impacts law enforcement and, according to the united states department of justice, allegedly interferes with the ability of federal immigration authorities to carry out their jobs. State and local law enforcement are not allowed to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes. No agency money or personnel can be used for these purposes.

This would include but is not limited to, inquiring into an individual’s immigration status, detaining an individual based on a hold request, providing information regarding a person’s release date, or transferring an individual to immigration authorities unless allowed by a warrant. Law enforcement from these agencies is also prevented from participating in arrests based on civil immigration warrants and performing the functions of an immigration officer.