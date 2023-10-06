Scam Burglary Arrest in Paso 10.06.2023

The Paso Robles police department arrested two suspects on Wednesday for charges of burglary.

A release by the PRPD yesterday says a victim was approached by two women that said they needed to help her spiritually. The victim trusted the two women and invited them into her home. The suspects said they would bless all of the victim’s cash with good fortune, replacing all of the victim’s large bills with one dollar bills so it appeared the cash was still there.

The victim realized the scam and called the police department, while also asking the suspects to return later to bless more money. When both suspects returned, they were taken into custody without incident, and all of the victim’s money was located and returned to her.