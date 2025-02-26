Scammers Posing As The IRS Targeting Taxpayers 2.26.2025

With tax season still underway, the Better Business Bureau is warning taxpayers of a recent scam aimed at stealing personal information.

The BBB says scammers contact a taxpayer via text, email, or social media, claiming they may qualify for a $1,400 stimulus check, and send an accompanying link. The link typically asks the victim for personal information so they may finish qualifying for the stimulus check.

The IRS says they will never contact taxpayers via email, text, or social media. Any legitimate payments or stimulus checks are sent automatically.

Taxpayers are encouraged to protect themselves this season, and stay skeptical of suspicious messages.

You are encouraged to look out for suspicious behavior, and to contact sources directly if you believe a message is fraudulent.