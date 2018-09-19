Scarecrow 9.19.2018

In Santa Barbara, police arrest a 19-year-old man who they believe robbed stores for nearly two years, often wearing a mask and black coveralls and wielding a baseball bat.

In one surveillance photo, the robber looks like the DC Comics villain “Scarecrow”. In another robbery, he ran to the back of a store, grabbed the cash drawer, and fled on foot with the entire drawer. He robbed unlikely targets.

Blenders in the Grass stores….three times.

Two Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf shops.

And a Chevron gas station.

He also attempted to rob a CVS store.

19-year-old Brent Lingiardi confessed to seven of the robberies. He’s now in the Santa Barbara county jail on seven counts of felony robbery.