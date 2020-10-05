Scarecrow Festival 10.05.2020

Despite the coronavirus, Cambria’s annual scarecrow is underway. Dozens of scarecrows are on display through the month of October. Because of the pandemic, the scarecrows are concentrated in four displays in Cambria and one in San Simeon.

Visitors are reminded to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow directional signs through the displays.

The scarecrows will be on display through the month of October. They will be taken down after Halloween, October 31st, which falls on a Saturday in 2020.