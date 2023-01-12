School Board 01.12.2023

The school board elections is a hot topic this week in Paso Robles.

At the school board meeting Tuesday, a recent graduate from Paso Robles high school took issue with the way Joel Peterson was put on the board without his name on the ballot. Hunter Breese telling the school board Tuesday night.

Although Joel Peterson was not alone in his adulation of Chris Williams. Other trustees were also strong supporters of superintendent Chris Williams.

This afternoon Hunter will be our guest on Sound Off to talk about the election and the disparity between the treatment given to Kenny Enny and Joel Peterson by the county clerk and county school superintendent James Brescia.