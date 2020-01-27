School Board 1.27.2020

The Paso Robles school board met Saturday to discuss a variety of subjects, including where to make more budget cuts. The board of trustees also discussed the school accountability report card, district master plan and recommendations for the measure m master plan.

It was two years ago this month, superintendent Chris Williams got the board’s approval to buy two pools from Italy for a $10 million dollar aquatic complex.

Two years ago, the board of trustees approved the million dollar purchase of those pools. $945 thousand dollars to be exact. Another 325 thousand was spent to prepare the site for the pools. But the pools parts remain in storage units on the campus of Paso Robles high school. No word when those pools will be installed.

The challenge is paying for the pools maintenance. There are also issues related to using measure m money for the pool because many voters in the high school district were not allowed to vote on Measure M.