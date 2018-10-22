School Board 10.22.2018

A big week this week for the Paso Robles school board.

The board of trustees meet tomorrow night at the school district office. During a closed door session at 5:30, the board will begin the superintendent’s mid-year evaluation. If you would like to give your input on the superintendent’s job performance, you are encouraged to attend at 5:30.

The district financial issues became clearer in late September with release of the unaudited actuals, which showed the reserve fund had dropped from 10% when Chris Williams took over, to under 1% today. During Williams tenure as superintendent, the district’s reserve fund has dropped from seven and a half million dollars to about $754 thousand dollars.

On Wednesday night, another candidates forum will be held, this time at the high school.