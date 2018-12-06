School Board 12.06.2018

The Paso Robles school board is holding a special meeting at eight this morning at the district office on Niblick road. The agenda is a short one.

In closed session, behind closed doors, the outgoing board will complete it’s mid-year evaluation of controversial superintendent Chris Williams. During Williams brief four year term, the district’s reserve fund has plummeted from 10% of the operating budget to less than one per cent. With the board’s tacit approval, the superintendent has nearly exhausted that reserve fund. It’s dropped from $7.5 million dollars to about 745 thousand.

After groundbreaking last April for the $8 million dollar aquatic complex, the stainless steel pool imported from Italy remains in storage on the high school campus. Many wonder if that aquatic complex will ever be built. Ultimately, it’s up to the accountant from the San Luis Obispo county office of education who is trying to save the district from bankruptcy.

Today’s meeting is the last for the unfortunate leadership of Field Gibson, Matt Mclish, and Kathleen Hall. In November’s election, voters turned out those incumbents to elect three new trustees. Next Tuesday, the new trustees will be sworn in. It will be the job of the new trustees to rebuild the budget reserve and more immediately, save the district from bankruptcy. They will likely receive opposition from Joel Peterson, Tim Gearhart and Joan Summers, who still support the superintendent.