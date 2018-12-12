School Board 12.12.2018

The Paso Robles school board swore in three new trustees and one incumbent, who was reelected.

Incoming trustees Chris Arend, Stephanie Ulibarri and Lance Gannon were sworn in at the district office. They join Tim Gearhart, who was the only incumbent reelected. The board thanked trustees Matt Mclish, Dr. Kathleen Hall and Field Gibson for their service. Only Field Gibson was present to receive a plaque, but Matt Mclish stopped by during the meeting.

County schools superintendent Dr. James Brescia ran the meeting until the new board elected Joel Peterson president, and Stephanie Ulibarri, clerk. County superintendent Jim Brescia says he will attend the next meeting as well. When asked about the $250,000 settlement the previous board awarded superintendent Chris Williams as part of his resignation, Brescia said the county fiscal adviser will review that agreement.

Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski presented the 1st interim report for the 2018-2019 fiscal school year. It included current and projected revenues and expenditures for this and the next two fiscal years. It projected the district’s reserve at the end of this fiscal year to be $1.3 million dollars or 1.78% of the annual operating budget. In the next fiscal year, the reserve drops to about 1%. The following fiscal year, 2020-2021, if the district operates at its current levels, the reserve will drop to negative $630 thousand dollars or negative 0.78%.

The board voted unanimously (7-0) to approve the interim report as qualified certification. The board must cut expenses in order to bring the 20-21 reserve fund into a positive balance. County office of education fiscal adviser Diana Larson said two other districts are in the same qualified certification status.

The board rejected, on a 6-1 vote, a proposal to eliminate school board members’ health and welfare benefits. Trustee Joan Sommers cast the loan dissenting vote. She was the one who requested the item be placed on the agenda. Superintendent Chris Williams did not attend the meeting.