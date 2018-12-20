School Board 12.20.2018

The Paso Robles school board holding an emergency meeting at one this afternoon at the district office on Niblick road.

In closed session, the school board will reportedly discuss the $220 thousand cash pay out to former superintendent Chris Williams, who resigned shortly before new financials were released showing the district is headed toward a negative reserve fund, and shortly after being questioned by those conducting a grand jury investigation into the school district.

Yesterday, KPRL received a call from a member of the community. She says there will be an opportunity to speak to the board about the pay out, but you don’t have to speak. The board voted 6-1 to give former superintendent Chris Williams a cash pay out of $220 thousand dollars. Board president Joel Peterson voted in favor of the pay out. So did trustees Joan Summers and Tim Gearhart. Since that vote, three board members were replaced by winners in November’s election.

Chris Williams was hired out of Fresno four years ago. During his tenure as superintendent, the school district reserve fund dropped from $7.5 million to about $758 thousand.

That emergency meeting will be held at one this afternoon at the Paso Robles school district board room.