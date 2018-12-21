School Board 12.21.2018

The Paso Robles school board revises downward the settlement awarded to outgoing superintendent Chris Williams. The previous board, including Field Gibson, Matt Mclish and Kathleen Hall, Joan Summers, and Joel Peterson agreed to give Chris Williams $250 thousand dollars in pay and benefits with his resignation. The new board agrees to reduce that by about half.

About ten people spoke out during public comment. All but one were against awarding the former superintendent any money. That included teachers, community members, and teachers union representative Jim Linnet. It means today is Chris Williams last day at the Paso Robles school district. It ends four tumultuous years which saw the district plummet from having a reserve fund of over $7.5 million dollars to the brink of bankruptcy. According to recent financial reports, if current spending continues, the district will be broke in 18 months.