School Board 2.27.2019

Last night, the Paso Robles school board approved about $2.1 million dollars in budget cuts. An additional $800,000 in cuts will be made in the next year. Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski outlined modifications to the previous proposal. The budget reductions are a desperate effort to prevent the district from going in the red and to eventually restore at least 2% budget reserve. The state requires districts the size of Paso Robles school district to maintain a 3% reserve. The reserve is currently under 1%.

When the previous school board hired superintendent Chris Williams four years ago, the budget reserve was $7.5 million, 10% of the annual operating budget. Today, it’s less than $750,000. The board tabled a proposal presented by assistant superintendent carol kenyon to expand the dual immersion program to Virginia Peterson Elementary school. An attorney representing parents of students at the school shared his allegations. The attorney spoke for about three minutes in Spanish, then spoke in English. He said he represented some parents who felt the district should provide a dual immersion program at Virginia Peterson. Staff estimated the cost at $500,000. School district staff also said no kindergartners are being turned away from Georgia Brown’s dual immersion program. The board voted to table the proposal. They may revisit the proposal in the future.

In attendance at the meeting, several candidates for superintendent. The plan is to have a new superintendent in place by July first. When the previous board interviewed candidates for superintendent the listed three important criteria. One, that the superintendent speak Spanish. Second, that the individual have experience, and third, that the new superintendent have a PHD. Then they hired Chris Williams, who did not meet any of those criteria.