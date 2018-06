Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office.

The board will receive its regular reports from high school and Liberty high school representatives. Also a report about its local control accountability plan.

The meeting begins with closed session at 5:30 at the district office.

Yesterday, some students at Paso Robles high school erected a six-foot public art display above the cafeteria. That art display erection may not be included in the report by the high school representative.