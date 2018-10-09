School Board Candidates Forum 10.09.2018

Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles school board will conduct a candidates forum at the district office on Niblick road.

Budget issues will undoubtedly be a hot topic for the trustees running for re-election and their challengers. In the last three and a half years, the school board has allowed superintendent Chris Williams to spend so much money, the budget reserve has dropped from seven and a half million dollars to about $750 thousand dollars. The reserve fund has dropped from 10% of the annual operating budget when Williams took office, to under 1% today. Incidentally, the state limit for a school districts reserve fund is 3%.

The candidates forum is at six tomorrow evening at the district office on Niblick road. Trustees Matt McClish, Field Gibson, Kathleen Hall and Tim Gearhart are running for re-election. They are being challenged by Chris Arend, Lance Gannon, Ryan Ward and Stephanie Ulibarri. Most are running for a four year term. Ulibarri is challenging Kathleen Hall for a seat with only a two year term. Dr. Hall has missed several recent board meetings, although she participated on Skype for two of them.