School Board Candidates’ Forum 10.11.2018

Standing room only last night at the Paso Robles school district office for a candidates forum.

The candidates gave an opening statement, then answered in one minute each a series of questions provided by the audience.

For instance, what is the function of the board regarding district spending?

What is the most urgent problem facing the school district today?

What about civility on the board?

Although the candidates each discussed civility, Field Gibson attacked fellow board member Chris Bausch, and challengers Chris Arend, Stephanie Ulibarri and Lance Gannon. Gibson also blamed former superintendent Dr. Kathy McNamara for the current budget problems.

Regardless, this morning, Ulibarri drops out of the race. Says the lack of civil course led her to believe she would be mired in political infighting, and she has no interest in doing that. Challenger Lance Gannon said the current board has not fulfilled its financial duties.

The election is in November 6th.