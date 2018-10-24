School Board Candidates Forum 10.24.2018

Tonight, candidates for the Paso Robles school board will participate in a forum at the high school.

You may remember at the last forum, several of the candidates attacked the challengers. Trustees Field Gibson and Kathleen Hall made disparaging remarks about challengers Chris Arend, Lance Gannon and Stephanie Ulibarri. Trustee Chris Baush tells KPRL it should never have happened.

Stephanie Ulibarri also talked with KPRL after the first candidates forum. She said she was surprised at the aggressive attacks by trustees Field Gibson and Kathleen Hall. Gibson accused her of collaborating with trustee Chris Bausch to overthrow the current school board, but she explained that she talked to Bausch for the first time ever after the candidates forum. Dr. Kathleen hall criticized Ulibarri for teaching at Almond Acres charter school. Ulibarri explained that she actually works at a public charter school in Atascadero. Almond Acres is in San Miguel.

Tonight’s candidates forum will be at 7:15 at the Paso Robles high school. The public is invited to attend. It’s hosted by the Paso Robles high school advance placement government class.