School Buses 1.14.2020

The Paso Robles school board making every effort to cover up the financial losses incurred by the district during the Chris Williams administration, but the impact is hitting parents pocket books. The price for school bus passes more than doubles.

After Thursday of this week, the district will charge children $190 per semester to ride the bus to and from school. That’s double the $95 parents paid in the fall. A second child is $130 and a third costs $70. Low income families are eligible to receive reduced-price passes. Those receiving free lunches ride free.

The increase was announced a month ago. The district blames the lack of qualified bus drivers, and that’s a national problem. As fewer students ride the bus, some routes may be eliminated. About 18% of the students in the district ride the bus. The district is facing a $3 million dollar shortfall.

During the Chris Williams administration, the school board spent ten million dollars more than it took in, including nearly the entire 10% budget reserve set aside by former superintendent Kathy McNamara.