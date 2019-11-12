School District 11.12.2019

Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road. A couple presentations at the meeting tonight.

A posthumous presentation honors former coach Jerry Reynolds. He was recently honored by the the state wide CIF.

Also, the Almond Acres Charter Academy will make a presentation. The Paso Robles school district board of trustees meet at district office on Niblick road.

The meeting begins after closed session. Should be around 6:00 this evening, depending on how long closed session goes.