School District 2.01.2019

Some new developments with the Paso Robles school district. The principal at Paso Robles high school resigns. Eric Martinez will finish out the year, and leave in June. A picture manifests in social media showing the former superintendent Chris Williams, and former athletic director Rich Clayton celebrating the opening of a new brewery in Paso Robles, called California Coastal Brewery, or Cal Coast Brewery. The brewery to open in Paso Robles soon. Williams and Clayton inviting people from Fresno and Clovis to Paso Robles to try their beer.

There’s no word who else is involved in the brewery or who has invested in the brewery, among current and former staff and trustees. The picture of the brewery in an old building includes about twenty people.