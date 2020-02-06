School District 2.06.2020

Recently, the Paso Robles school district sent out letters to teachers and classified employees telling them of their seniority.

About ten years ago, a similar letter went out, but that letter explained that the district faced serious financial difficulties because of the recession and they were trying to determine seniority in the event of lay-offs.

This most recent letter sent out by assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola only listed the seniority of each employee with no explanation. Some employees perceived the letter as a threat. The teachers union has taken issue with the letter.

Jennifer Gaviola was promoted to her position by former superintendent Chris Williams.