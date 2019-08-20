School District 8.20.2019

Despite a challenging start, Paso Robles school superintendent Curt Dubost says Bauer Speck students are attending class in portables located at Flamson.

Today, concrete will be poured for a playground at the campus. On Saturday, 26th street will be paved to make it easier to access the school. There are 31 portables on the temporary campus. Two are administrative. There are also portables for music, dance, keyboarding, and a PE room. All the portable classrooms, however, had air conditioning when school started on Thursday. Some of the other portables may or may not have air conditioning.

Dr. Dubost says he’s responsible for the lack of planning and last minute work to get the temporary Bauer Speck campus ready for students, but he only started July 1st.

Tomorrow, Dr. Dubost talks about the long term use of that temporary campus. Bauer Speck will be there two years while the campus on Vine street is renovated, then Georgia Brown will use the portables while it is being rebuilt.