School District 9.18.2019

Wednesday morning, a small group of concerned citizens will meet with Paso Robles school officials. The intent is to develop a committee to investigate the spending of the previous school board and district administrators. Citizen Michael Rivera asked the school board for the meeting.

School president Joel Peterson is adamantly opposed to any investigation to spending of the school district, saying the questions have been answered and there’s no reason to go over it again. But a group will meet at ten this morning to discuss forming a committee to investigate prolific spending, reckless hiring and firing, and the disappearance of school property and its connection to a brewery that Chris Williams and some of his former administrators are now operating in Paso Robles.

There are unanswered questions about the financial involvement of current and former board members, administrators, school principals and teachers in the ownership and operation of that brewery.