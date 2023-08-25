School in Nipomo Evacuated For Bomb Threat 8.25.2023

Students and staff of Central Coast New Tech high school in Nipomo were evacuated yesterday morning to nearby Nipomo high school.

The sheriff’s office in Nipomo were responding to a report of a bomb threat that a student had received via a text message. The student reported the threat to staff, and deputies and k9’s arrived on the scene to investigate the school. After an exhaustive search, no such device was located.

The incident is currently being investigated by the sheriff’s office, and no further information is available at this time.